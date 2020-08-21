QC coronavirus cases rise to 9,540 with 247 new infections

MANILA - Quezon City logged 247 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Friday, bringing its total to 9,540.

In its latest bulletin, the city government said 137 more people recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries to 6,916.

Quezon City's death toll went up to 391, with 6 new deaths recorded.

Of the total number of cases, 2,233 are still active.

Among the city's districts, District 4 has the most number of coronavirus cases with 2,165, followed by District 1 (1,661) and District 6 (1,646).

Officials earlier placed certain areas in the city under 14-day "special concern lockdown" due to their high number of COVID-19 cases.

The areas placed under lockdown were: