Palace shields COVID-19 vaccine talks with China from new diplomatic protest

MANILA - Talks on a coronavirus vaccine will remain unaffected by a fresh diplomatic protest lodged by the Philippines against China over tensions in the West Philippine Sea, Malacañang said Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque brushed off the possible impact of Manila's new diplomatic protests against China on possible cooperation on a COVID-19 vaccine between the two countries.

"Hindi naman po [makakaapekto]. 'Yang mga protests naman ginagawa talaga 'yan ng ating mga diplomats kung mayroon sa tingin natin na lalalabag sa ating soberenya o doon sa ating tinatawag nating sovereign rights," Roque said on state-run PTV.

(That will not have an effect. Those protests are really done by diplomats when they see a violation of our sovereignty or sovereign rights.)

"Pero hindi naman po makakaapekto doon sa kabuuan ng ating matalik na pagsasamahan sa panig ng bansa natin at ng bansang Tsina," he added.

(But that will not influence our close ties with China.)

China had promised to give "priority" to the Philippines once it discovers a vaccine for COVID-19. This, even as it continued to assert indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea, including parts of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, the West Philippine Sea.

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday announced that it had filed a diplomatic protest against China over the illegal confiscation by the Chinese Coast Guard of Filipino fishermen's fishing gear at the Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal - traditional fishing grounds within the disputed waters- in May.

"The Philippines also resolutely objected to China’s continuing illicit issuances of radio challenges to Philippine aircraft conducting legitimate regular maritime patrols in the West Philippine Sea," the DFA said in a tweet.

While the Philippines and China have fostered warmer ties under President Rodrigo Duterte's administration, the maritime dispute remains, with Beijing shunning a July 2016 ruling on a Philippine action that invalidated its expansive 9-dash line claim over nearly all of the South China Sea.

In April, the Philippines filed diplomatic protests against China over 2 developments in the South China Sea that Manila assert as violations of the country's sovereignty and of international law.

China created 2 districts in the South China Sea where, aside from Beijing and Manila, competing claims are also made by Taiwan, Brunei, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

China included a chain of islands belonging to the Philippines, a move that experts said should be protested in the international court.