PAGASA forecasts rainy weekend in Luzon due to brewing storm

MANILA — A low pressure area or brewing storm will dump rains over vast swaths of Luzon this long weekend, the state weather bureau said Friday.

The weather disturbance was 210 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan at 3 a.m., said PAGASA. It is likely to intensify into the country’s ninth storm this year later Friday or early Saturday. It will be named Igme, said PAGASA weather forecaster Benison Estareja.

Throughout the long weekend, the brewing storm will bring light to moderate rains that may spawn floods and landslides in northern and central Luzon, he told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

On Friday, the LPA and the southwest monsoon or habagat will bring cloudy skies and thunderstorms over Ilocos, the Cordilleras, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon in particular, said PAGASA.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience localized thunderstorms, added the weather bureau.

Friday, Aug. 21, is a special non-working holiday that commemorates the death anniversary of former Sen. Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr., a staunch critic of the Marcos dictatorship.



Igme will be the country’s fifth storm this August. It will move northwards and leave the Philippine area on Sunday morning, said Estareja.

