Number of overseas Filipinos with coronavirus nears 10,000

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Friday 2 more Filipinos abroad caught coronavirus disease (COVID-19), raising the total tally of overseas infections among Filipino nationals to 9,975.

In its latest bulletin, the agency reported no new coronavirus-related fatality and recovery.

The death toll stood at 733 while those who were given clean bill of health from the virus remained at 5,869.

To date, some 3,373 Filipino patients abroad are undergoing treatment for COVID-19, broken down as follows by region: 362 in the Asia Pacific, 501 in Europe, 2,350 in the Middle East and Africa, and 160 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 182,365, with 4,786 new infections reported Friday.

The national tally includes 2,940 fatalities, 114,519 recoveries and 64,906 active cases. - With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News