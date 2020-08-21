Isko wants 2 Chinese deported for 'Province of China' tag

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso gives a speech in Quiapo, Manila on Aug. 7, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is seeking the deportation of 2 Chinese businessmen whose hair care product listed its address in the Philippine capital as “province of China.”

Moreno said the address in the label of Ashley keratin treatment of Elegant Fumes Beauty Product Inc (EFBPI) was “an affront to the sovereignty of the Philippines.”

He said the cosmetics company, whose 2 stores and 2 stalls in Manila were closed by local authorities on Thursday, also engaged in online selling without any permit.

The firm, he said violated the Consumer Act and the Food and Drugs Administration Act.

In a letter to Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente, Moreno asked for deportation proceedings against the company’s incorporators, Shi Zhong Xing and Li Li.

“Their utter disrespect to the country as shown by the violations of EFBPI should not be countenanced,” wrote Moreno. “We cannot let these foreign nationals insult our nation and our people.”

PBA Party-list Rep. Jericho Nograles earlier asked the trade department to ban the Chinese beauty product.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque had brushed off the issue, saying: "Sa akin, kalokohan lang iyan.”

“Hindi dapat pinapansin iyan dahil wala naman maniniwala na tayo ay probinsya ng Tsina," Roque said, noting that "we are proud to be Filipinos."

(That's foolishness. You shouldn't pay attention to that because no one will believe that we are a province of China.)

The Philippines has fostered warmer ties with economic superpower China since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office 4 years ago.

In 2018, "Welcome to the Philippines, Province of China" banners were displayed in parts of the capital. Earlier this year, netizens also called out the "Philippines province of China" geotag after it trended on social media.