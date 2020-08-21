House confirms 50th COVID-19 case

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Friday confirmed its 50th case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The congressional staffer last reported for work on August 17 and 18, House Secretary-General Jose Luis Montales said in a statement.

"She is not a close contact of any confirmed case in the House of Representatives," he said, adding contact tracing has started.

The Philippines has so far logged 182,365 coronavirus infections, of which 64,906 are considered active cases.

The nationwide caseload includes 2,940 fatalities and 114,519 recoveries. - with a report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

