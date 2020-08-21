Did Duque ever correct Duterte on 'kerosene as disinfectant' remark?

MANILA--Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Friday he didn't feel the need to correct President Rodrigo Duterte on his statement that face masks could be disinfected with kerosene because the latter was clearly being "playful."

"Nagbibiro sya. Alam mo naman, parang di na tayo nasanay, apat na taon na si presidente dyan na meron syang mga ganung komento and he's not really serious about those comments," Duque said in an online forum when asked if he ever sought to rectify the pronouncement with the president.

"Nagpapatawa lang sya."

(He was just joking, like you haven't heard him make such comments in the last 4 years.)

But Duterte himself had clarified that he was not joking when he told the public that kerosene could be an alternative disinfectant.

"That's disinfectant-- alcohol, gaas--patulo ka lang, just to disinfect... Para sa inyo na di nakakaintindi. Di ako nagbibiro, totohanan 'yun. Baka akala ninyo nagbibiro lang ako," he said in July.

(That's disinfectant--alcohol, kerosene-- just get a fill to disinfect. For those who cannot understand, I am not joking. That was true. You might be thinking that I was only joking.)

Former Health Secretary Esperanza Cabral earlier warned that such statements by the president might be "taken seriously" by the public, especially given his immense popularity.

"The public does not know when he is joking and when he is not...so he really needs to be more serious about the things that he tells the public," she had told ANC.

"People may take him seriously and actually do what he says what we should do and those are not the correct things to do and people are going to be put in danger because of those."

But Duque said Duterte's "heart is in the right place" and if it were left to him, "primacy of health is for him the paramount consideration."