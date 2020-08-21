Covering up evidence? Zubiri urges NBI to probe water leak in PhilHealth Ilocos office

MANILA - Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri on Friday urged the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to look into the water leak in a Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth) office in Ilocos region to check if the damage was intentionally done to destroy evidence.

A portion of the PhilHealth office in the region was reportedly swamped after water entered the building through a damaged roof. This happened amid ongoing investigations on alleged PhilHealth corruption.

"'Yan na nga ba ang sinasabi ko na baka magkaroon nang coverup," Zubiri told reporters in a text message.

(This was what I've been saying that there might be a coverup.)

"We urge the NBI to get to the bottom of that to see if the roof leak was deliberately done to obstruct the ongoing investigations," he said.

The Ombudsman should "immediately implement" its suspension order against several PhilHealth officials so that "documents can be protected," the senator said.

Several PhilHealth officials are being investigated for their alleged involvement in the disbursement of millions of COVID-19 funds to dialysis centers and maternity clinics, as well as the overpricing of equipment for the agency's modernization program.