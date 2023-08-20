PAGASA image.

MANILA - Majority of the Philippines will experience relatively fair weather this coming week, with the possibility of rains in the evening, the state weather bureau said Sunday.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, PAGASA said the southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to affect the western sections of southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Zamboanga peninsula and Palawan may experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the habagat, while Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of possible flooding and landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains.

No weather disturbance is expected within the Philippine area of responsibility throughout the week, but PAGASA said intense afternoon to evening thunderstorms are possible across the country throughout most of the week.

Southern Luzon and Visayas may also experience more rains next weekend.

