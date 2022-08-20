Eligible residents fill out forms as they line up for their COVID-19 vaccine shots in Bangkal, Makati on August 18, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Department of Health logged 3,700 new COVID-19 cases for the 2nd straight day, as the government retained current alert level classifications in Metro Manila.

The health department also logged 47 new deaths, at least 40 for the 8th straight day, ABS-CBN News Data Analytics Head Edson Guido said.

Metro Manila logged 1,185 new cases.



This brought the total caseload to 3,652,170. Among the total cases, 36,146 remain active.

Despite the gradual decrease in cases, the country's positivity rate is at 16.4 percent -- well above the World Health Organization's 5 percent threshold.

Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 1 from August 16 to 31, the loosest of five classification levels , according to the government's last update.

