MANILA – A portion of the northbound and southbound lanes of Ninoy Aquino Avenue in Parañaque City near Imelda Bridge will be temporarily closed until August 22.

This is to allow the construction of the Ninoy Aquino Station of LRT-1 Cavite Extension Project.

The roads were closed on Friday and will be open again to motorists on Monday at 5 a.m.

Vehicles are advised to take alternative routes:

NORTHBOUND

1. Right turn to Old Sucat Rd. (front of SM Sucat) to C5 Extension Rd. to Multinational to Ninoy Aquino Ave. (Duty Free)

2. Left Turn to Kabihasnan (Victor Medina St.) to Quirino Ave. or Cavitex Coastal.

SOUTHBOUND

1. Left turn to Multinational to C5 Extension Rd. to AMVEL to Ninoy Aquino Ave. (Airforce One/PCP Station 3) or left turn to Multinational to C5 Extension Rd. to Old Sucat Rd. exit (Head Quarters/Brgy. San Dionisio Hall) to U-turn at Palanyag.



2. Quirino Ave. to Kabihasnan (Victor Medina St.) to Ninoy Aquino Ave.

RELATED VIDEO