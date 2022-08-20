Home  >  News

DOH extends Alert Level 1 in NCR until end-August

Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 20 2022 05:50 PM

Residents, mostly senior citizens, at the Marikina Sports Complex wait and receive their COVID-19 booster shot in Marikina City on July 22, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file
DOH: 2 provinces, 4 towns deescalated to Alert 1

MANILA — Metro Manila and several other areas remain under the lowest of the country's 5-tier COVID-19 alert level until the end of the month, the Department of Health (DOH) announced on Saturday, 5 days after the previous classifications lapsed. 

The health department said the following areas will remain under Alert Level 1 until August 31. Places under this level means that their establishments will be allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity, including other mass gatherings but for only those with full vaccination status.

Cordillera Administrative Region

  • Abra
  • Apayao
  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province
  • Baguio City

Region I

  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan
  • Dagupan City

Region II

  • Batanes
  • Cagayan, Isabela
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Quirino
  • City of Santiago

Region III

  • Aurora
  • Bataan
  • Bulacan
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Pampanga
  • Tarlac
  • Zambales
  • Angeles City
  • Olongapo City

Region IV-A

  • Batangas
  • Cavite
  • Laguna
  • Rizal
  • Lucena City

Region IV-B

  • Marinduque
  • Occidental Mindoro
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Romblon
  • Puerto Princesa City

Region V

  • Albay
  • Camarines Sur
  • Catanduanes
  • Naga City
  • Sorsogon

Region VI

  • Aklan
  • Capiz
  • Guimaras
  • Iloilo Province
  • Bacolod City
  • Iloilo City

Region VII

  • Siquijor
  • Cebu City
  • Lapu-Lapu City
  • Mandaue City

Region VIII

  • Biliran
  • Eastern Samar
  • Southern Leyte
  • Ormoc City
  • Tacloban City

Region IX

  • Zamboanga City

Region X

  • Camiguin
  • Bukidnon
  • Misamis Occidental
  • Misamis Oriental
  • Cagayan de Oro City
  • Iligan City

Region XI

  • Davao City
  • Davao Oriental

Region XII

  • South Cotabato
  • General Santos City

CARAGA

  • Agusan del Norte
  • Agusan del Sur
  • Surigao del Sur
  • Butuan City

Bangsamoro

The following provinces and municipalities was also downgraded to the loosest alert level, said DOH: 

  • Occidental Mindoro
  • Camarines Sur
  • Poro, Cebu
  • Talalora, Western Samar
  • Pualas, Lanao Del Sur
  • Binidayan, Lanao del Sur 

The following component cities and municipalities are also under Alert Level 1: 

  • Region VII - Poro, Cebu
  • Region VIII- Talalora, Western Samar
  • Bangsamoro- Binidayan and Pualas, Lanao Del Sur

ALERT LEVEL 2 

DOH said the following areas will be under Alert Level 2 during the same period: 

Cordillera Administrative Region

  • Benguet, Ifugao

Region IV-A

  • Quezon Province

Region IV-B

  • Palawan

Region V

  • Camarines Norte
  • Masbate

Region VI

  • Antique
  • Negros Occidental

Region VII

  • Bohol
  • Cebu
  • Negros Oriental

Region VIII

  • Leyte
  • Northern Samar
  • Western Samar

Region IX

  • City of Isabela
  • Zamboanga del Sur
  • Zamboanga del Norte
  • Zamboanga Sibugay

Region X

  • Lanao del Norte

Region XI

  • Davao del Norte
  • Davao del Sur
  • Davao de Oro
  • Davao Occidental

Region XII

  • North Cotabato
  • Sarangani
  • Sultan Kudarat

CARAGA

  • Dinagat Islands
  • Surigao del Norte

Bangsamoro

  • Basilan
  • Lanao del Sur
  • Maguindanao
  • Sulu
  • Tawi-Tawi

Alert Level 2 allows face-to-face classes, dine-in services, religious gatherings, and personal care services, among others to accept fully vaccinated individuals at 50 percent of indoor venue capacity. 

