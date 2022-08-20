Residents, mostly senior citizens, at the Marikina Sports Complex wait and receive their COVID-19 booster shot in Marikina City on July 22, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

DOH: 2 provinces, 4 towns deescalated to Alert 1

MANILA — Metro Manila and several other areas remain under the lowest of the country's 5-tier COVID-19 alert level until the end of the month, the Department of Health (DOH) announced on Saturday, 5 days after the previous classifications lapsed.

The health department said the following areas will remain under Alert Level 1 until August 31. Places under this level means that their establishments will be allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity, including other mass gatherings but for only those with full vaccination status.

Cordillera Administrative Region

Abra

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Baguio City

Region I

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Dagupan City

Region II

Batanes

Cagayan, Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

City of Santiago

Region III

Aurora

Bataan

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Tarlac

Zambales

Angeles City

Olongapo City

Region IV-A

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Lucena City

Region IV-B

Marinduque

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

Puerto Princesa City

Region V

Albay

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Naga City

Sorsogon

Region VI

Aklan

Capiz

Guimaras

Iloilo Province

Bacolod City

Iloilo City

Region VII

Siquijor

Cebu City

Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City

Region VIII

Biliran

Eastern Samar

Southern Leyte

Ormoc City

Tacloban City

Region IX

Zamboanga City

Region X

Camiguin

Bukidnon

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

Cagayan de Oro City

Iligan City

Region XI

Davao City

Davao Oriental

Region XII

South Cotabato

General Santos City

CARAGA

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Surigao del Sur

Butuan City

Bangsamoro

Cotabato City

The following provinces and municipalities was also downgraded to the loosest alert level, said DOH:

Occidental Mindoro

Camarines Sur

Poro, Cebu

Talalora, Western Samar

Pualas, Lanao Del Sur

Binidayan, Lanao del Sur

The following component cities and municipalities are also under Alert Level 1:

Region VII - Poro, Cebu

Region VIII- Talalora, Western Samar

Bangsamoro- Binidayan and Pualas, Lanao Del Sur

ALERT LEVEL 2

DOH said the following areas will be under Alert Level 2 during the same period:

Cordillera Administrative Region

Benguet, Ifugao

Region IV-A

Quezon Province

Region IV-B

Palawan

Region V

Camarines Norte

Masbate

Region VI

Antique

Negros Occidental

Region VII

Bohol

Cebu

Negros Oriental

Region VIII

Leyte

Northern Samar

Western Samar

Region IX

City of Isabela

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga Sibugay

Region X

Lanao del Norte

Region XI

Davao del Norte

Davao del Sur

Davao de Oro

Davao Occidental

Region XII

North Cotabato

Sarangani

Sultan Kudarat

CARAGA

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Bangsamoro

Basilan

Lanao del Sur

Maguindanao

Sulu

Tawi-Tawi

Alert Level 2 allows face-to-face classes, dine-in services, religious gatherings, and personal care services, among others to accept fully vaccinated individuals at 50 percent of indoor venue capacity.

