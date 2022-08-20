DOH: 2 provinces, 4 towns deescalated to Alert 1
MANILA — Metro Manila and several other areas remain under the lowest of the country's 5-tier COVID-19 alert level until the end of the month, the Department of Health (DOH) announced on Saturday, 5 days after the previous classifications lapsed.
The health department said the following areas will remain under Alert Level 1 until August 31. Places under this level means that their establishments will be allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity, including other mass gatherings but for only those with full vaccination status.
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Abra
- Apayao
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
- Baguio City
Region I
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Dagupan City
Region II
- Batanes
- Cagayan, Isabela
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quirino
- City of Santiago
Region III
- Aurora
- Bataan
- Bulacan
- Nueva Ecija
- Pampanga
- Tarlac
- Zambales
- Angeles City
- Olongapo City
Region IV-A
- Batangas
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Rizal
- Lucena City
Region IV-B
- Marinduque
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
- Romblon
- Puerto Princesa City
Region V
- Albay
- Camarines Sur
- Catanduanes
- Naga City
- Sorsogon
Region VI
- Aklan
- Capiz
- Guimaras
- Iloilo Province
- Bacolod City
- Iloilo City
Region VII
- Siquijor
- Cebu City
- Lapu-Lapu City
- Mandaue City
Region VIII
- Biliran
- Eastern Samar
- Southern Leyte
- Ormoc City
- Tacloban City
Region IX
Region X
- Camiguin
- Bukidnon
- Misamis Occidental
- Misamis Oriental
- Cagayan de Oro City
- Iligan City
Region XI
- Davao City
- Davao Oriental
Region XII
- South Cotabato
- General Santos City
CARAGA
- Agusan del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- Surigao del Sur
- Butuan City
Bangsamoro
The following provinces and municipalities was also downgraded to the loosest alert level, said DOH:
- Occidental Mindoro
- Camarines Sur
- Poro, Cebu
- Talalora, Western Samar
- Pualas, Lanao Del Sur
- Binidayan, Lanao del Sur
The following component cities and municipalities are also under Alert Level 1:
- Region VII - Poro, Cebu
- Region VIII- Talalora, Western Samar
- Bangsamoro- Binidayan and Pualas, Lanao Del Sur
ALERT LEVEL 2
DOH said the following areas will be under Alert Level 2 during the same period:
Cordillera Administrative Region
Region IV-A
Region IV-B
Region V
Region VI
- Antique
- Negros Occidental
Region VII
- Bohol
- Cebu
- Negros Oriental
Region VIII
- Leyte
- Northern Samar
- Western Samar
Region IX
- City of Isabela
- Zamboanga del Sur
- Zamboanga del Norte
- Zamboanga Sibugay
Region X
Region XI
- Davao del Norte
- Davao del Sur
- Davao de Oro
- Davao Occidental
Region XII
- North Cotabato
- Sarangani
- Sultan Kudarat
CARAGA
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte
Bangsamoro
- Basilan
- Lanao del Sur
- Maguindanao
- Sulu
- Tawi-Tawi
Alert Level 2 allows face-to-face classes, dine-in services, religious gatherings, and personal care services, among others to accept fully vaccinated individuals at 50 percent of indoor venue capacity.
WATCH