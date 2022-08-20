Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday sent well wishes for El Shaddai leader Mike Velarde, who is celebrating his 83rd birthday.

In a series of tweets, Marcos said Velarde’s birthday “coincides with the 38th Anniversary of the Catholic charismatic group that he founded in 1984.”

“I would like to greet Brother Mike Velarde on his 83rd birthday today,“ he said.

“His style of evangelization has captured a wide Catholic audience and grown El Shaddai into the global family it is today,” he added.

“Beyond his role as religious leader, Brother Mike has been a valuable friend to Liza and to all my family. We are very grateful for his friendship,” he said.

Marcos also greeted El Shaddai members who are celebrating their group’s anniversary.

“Again, Happy 83rd Birthday Brother Mike. And Happy 38th Anniversary to the 8 million-strong membership of El Shaddai. Mabuhay kayong lahat!” he said.

In February, Velarde endorsed Marcos’ presidential bid.

Velarde also backed Marcos in 2016 when he ran for vice president.