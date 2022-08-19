This Phivolcs photo shows the epicenter of a magnitude 5 earthquake in Masbate on Saturday.

MANILA – A shallow magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit Masbate City early Saturday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tectonic quake was felt at "strong" Intensity 5 in Masbate City, according to Phivolcs.

An earthquake this strong is generally felt by most people indoors and outdoors, and many sleeping people are awakened, state seismologists said. "Some are frightened, some run outdoors. Strong shaking and rocking are felt throughout a building," they added.

A "weak" Intensity 3 was felt in Legazpi City, Albay, and Sorsogon City, Sorsogon, while "slightly felt" Intensity 2 shaking was reported in Aroroy, Masbate.

These are the Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III - Legazpi City, Albay; Mahaplag, Leyte

Intensity II - Tabaco, Albay

Intensity I - Naval, Biliran; Iriga City and Pili, Camarines Sur; Calubian and Ormoc City, Leyte; Prieto Diaz, Sorsogon

The epicenter of the tremor was located 6 kilometers northeast of Masbate City, Masbate. It struck at a depth of 15 kilometers around 3:22 a.m.

Phivolcs has warned that aftershocks and damage to structures are expected.

The Philippines is situated in the Pacific Ring of Fire roiled by earthquakes and volcanoes.

