2 alleged drug dealers nabbed in Taguig buy-bust

MANILA—Police arrested two suspected drug dealers and seized P680,000 worth of crystal meth, more popularly known as “shabu,” in a buy-bust operation in Taguig City on Friday.

A construction worker and a factory worker were arrested after selling P220,000 worth of the suspected shabu to a poseur buyer in Barangay Ususan, past 6 p.m, the PNP Regional Drug Enforcement Unit reported.

NCRPO Regional Drug Enforcement Unit seizes some 100g or P680k worth of suspected shabu from a construction worker and factory worker in Taguig City, Friday evening.



📸: RDEU-NCRPO @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/8gVZkfiL82 — Anna Cerezo (@annacerezo_) August 19, 2022

Authorities recovered around 100 grams of shabu with an estimated value of P680,000 along with boodle money.

According to RDEU, the pair is suspected of supplying illegal drugs in the area of Tipas and Ususan in Taguig.

The suspects are presently detained at RDEU custodial facility for booking and documentation.

They will face charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.