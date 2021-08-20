MANILA - The Supreme Court's offices will physically reopen on Monday, Aug. 23, as Metro Manila shifts to a looser lockdown restriction over the weekend, the High Court said Friday.

Metro Manila and Laguna will be under the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) starting Saturday until the end of the month as the country continues to battle another surge of virus infections linked to the more transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant.

In a memorandum, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said due to the rising COVID-19 infections, their offices' operations would adopt a 25-percent skeletal workforce except in his office and the offices of other Associate Justices.

"The chiefs of offices/services shall determine the specific employees who will be physically reporting to their specific office/service on a rotation basis," the memorandum read.

Other employees, the top magistrate said, should continue working from their homes to maintain their offices' operations and to "ensure non-disruption of operation in the Court."

Supreme Court re-opens its offices starting Monday, Aug 23, as Metro Manila is set to move to a looser MECQ status tomorrow. However, SC offices will maintain a 25% skeleton force, considering the rising #COVID19 cases. pic.twitter.com/dE8QNxXStg — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) August 20, 2021

They must also "strictly monitor or observe" themselves to ensure that they have no COVID-19 symptoms, according to Gesmundo.

The heads of the offices or services may also choose to work from home for 2 days weekly as long as they would remain on-call and their communication lines "must be open at all times."

Office heads must file regular reports on the work-from-home arrangement, the memo said.

GUIDELINES

Gesmundo also reiterated the limited personal filing or service of pleadings and other court submissions despite physical reopening of the offices next week.

The submissions must be registered through mail or through the service of duly accredited private couriers.

Submissions can also be made through email provided that it follows the electronic filing guidelines, according to the memorandum.

If the submission is urgent, the SC pointed out that it must be filed through the Docket Receiving Section of the Judicial Records Office "but only after the concerned personnel of the [section] have properly communicated" and sought clearance from the office involved.

The proper office must have also received official confirmation that the matter is indeed urgent.

Aside from the Supreme Court, the Congress also announced resuming their plenary sessions on Monday amid limited capacity.

The High Court and its offices were closed for some 3 weeks following the reimposition of ECQ in Metro Manila.

- with reports from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

