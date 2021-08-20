Home  >  News

Philippines welcomes over 739,000 China-donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine doses

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 20 2021 06:37 PM | Updated as of Aug 20 2021 08:55 PM

MANILA - The Philippine government on Friday afternoon welcomed 739,200 Chinese-donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine doses, as the country battles record-high infections. 

The first batch of Sinopharm jabs is part of the 1 million donated shots from China, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said. 

The vaccine doses arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 shortly before 6 p.m.

A second batch that will complete the 1 million doses is expected to arrive on Saturday, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian earlier said. 

The Philippines received its first-ever shipment of donated Sinopharm jabs from the United Arab Emirates on Aug. 11.

The country has so far taken delivery of 47.26 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since February. 

As of Wednesday, the government has administered at least 29.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 16.2 million people already given their first dose.

A total of 12.8 million Filipinos, meanwhile, are already fully vaccinated against the disease. 

 
