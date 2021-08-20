MANILA - The Philippine government on Friday afternoon welcomed 739,200 Chinese-donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine doses, as the country battles record-high infections.

The first batch of Sinopharm jabs is part of the 1 million donated shots from China, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said.

The vaccine doses arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 shortly before 6 p.m.

A second batch that will complete the 1 million doses is expected to arrive on Saturday, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian earlier said.

The Philippines received its first-ever shipment of donated Sinopharm jabs from the United Arab Emirates on Aug. 11.

The country has so far taken delivery of 47.26 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since February.

As of Wednesday, the government has administered at least 29.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 16.2 million people already given their first dose.

A total of 12.8 million Filipinos, meanwhile, are already fully vaccinated against the disease.