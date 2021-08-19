MANILA (2nd UPDATE)—Tropical depression "Isang", which is moving north over the Philippine Sea, is still unlikely to have a direct effect on the country, the state weather bureau said Friday.

The country's ninth storm this year was assigned the local name "Isang" and was last estimated 1,110 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon, PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. bulletin.

It was moving west northwest at 20 km per hour, with maximum winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph, according to PAGASA.

The storm is forecast to "remain far from the Philippine archipelago" and is unlikely to directly affect the country as it heads north, PAGASA said.

"Isang is forecast to slightly intensify tomorrow but will remain a tropical depression through the forecast period," it added.

PAGASA said Isang would continue to move further north until Saturday, and may exit the Philippine area of responsibility between Saturday evening to Sunday morning.

Isang entered PAR Thursday morning.



In a Teleradyo interview, PAGASA weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said easterlies would continue to affect the country.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.