President Rodrigo Duterte salutes the coffins of soldiers who died from the C-130 plane crash in Sulu province during his visit at their wake at the Western Mindanao Command in Zamboanga City, Philippines, July 5, 2021. King Rodriguez, Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division



MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday announced all 50 of its personnel killed in the C-130 crash in Sulu last July have been identified and are now being brought to their respective families.

"The AFP has already transported the remains of the personnel to their hometowns so they can be reunited with their families. The AFP condoles with the families of our deceased comrades in this time of grief," the AFP said in a statement.

The military also said assistance pledged to the fallen soldiers will be given to their families.

"Rest assured that they will be provided with the necessary support and assistance as well as the benefits due to the soldiers who died in line of duty," they said.

The aircraft was carrying troops bound for counter-insurgency operations when it crashed last July 4, with 96 aboard, killing 50 soldiers in the country's worst military air accident in nearly three decades.

Among the dead were three civilians on the ground while the rest of the crew were injured. It took a while to identify some of the fatalities.

The ill-fated aircraft, which the Philippines acquired from the United States earlier this year, has a maximum payload capability of 19,000 kilograms.

While it was not brand new, having been used by the US since 1988, it was in very good condition, officials have said. It also had 11,000 flying hours left.

