MANILA - Six areas in Muntinlupa City have been placed under extreme localized community quarantine (ELCQ) for 14 days following an increase in the number of COVID-19 active cases.

According to Tez Navarro of the city Public information Office, 5 streets were initially placed under ELCQ on Thursday morning, then followed by a housing building.

The following areas are under ELCQ from August 19 until September 2:

Katarungan 1, Barangay Poblacion:

- Angelo Street

- Horrileno Street

- Endencia Street

- Barrera Street

- Paredes Street

Barangay Alabang:

- Building 17, Filinvest Socialized Housing

“Dahil mas malawak ang hawahan, kinakailangang ilockdown ang mga areas na ito,” Navarro said in an interview on TeleRadyo on Friday morning.

(Due to the high transmission, we had to lockdown these areas.)

The city government said the community in Barangay Poblacion has 17 active cases of COVID-19. The community has a high population of seniors, pregnant women and children.

“The community has 815 individuals, reporting a clustering of cases, with a high attack rate of 208.58 per 10,000 population, and narrow doubling time of 4.0 days,” according to City Health Office head Dr. Juancho Bunyi.

The housing building in Barangay Alabang has 7 active cases. The area also has a high population of seniors and persons with disabilities.

The community which has 115 individuals also reported clustering cases with high attack rate of 608.69 per 10,000 population

“Ganunpaman, sa bawat lockdown namin kaakibat diyan ang pamamahagi ng food packs at may coordination sa mga kapitan na nasasakupan ng lugar at ginagawa din yung contact tracing at swabbing sa mga areas na yun,” said Navarro.

(For every lockdown, we provide food packs to residents and coordinate with the Barangay in those areas as well as conduct contact tracing and swabbing.)

Navarro also said they will start vaccinating residents in the mentioned areas who have registered under Muncovac.

The city has recorded 2,186 active cases as of Thursday.

“Medyo mataas kaya kami ay tumututok ayaw na nating tumaas ito. Hangad naming bumaba nang bumaba,” she said.

(It's high that's why we want to focus because we don't want it to go up further. We hope to bring the cases down.)



She appealed to residents to continue observing the minimum health protocols and register to be vaccinated against COVID-19.