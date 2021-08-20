582,500 more AstraZeneca doses arrive in PH

MANILA— The Philippines on Friday received 582,500 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

The China Airlines flight carrying the jabs procured by the government and private sector arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 9 a.m.

582,500 doses ng AstraZeneca COVID vaccine na binili ng pribadong sektor at mga LGU, dumating na sa bansa pic.twitter.com/L5xnA5YPE8 — Vivienne Gulla (@VivienneGulla) August 20, 2021

The latest shipment takes the total number of AstraZeneca vaccine doses delivered to the Philippines to 8.3 million. Of the total, some 4.5 million were given through vaccine sharing scheme COVAX Facility, 2.3 million were purchased by the government and the private sector, while 1.5 million were donated.

The Philippines has so far received more than 46 million doses of various COVID-19 vaccine brands.

Since the country began its immunization program in March, the government has administered over 29 million doses. More than 12.8 million individuals or 18.17 percent have so far been fully vaccinated.

At least 70 million individuals are being targeted for vaccination this year to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus.

