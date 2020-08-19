The ANC Brief: 'Carousel of lies'

What did we learn from the Senate hearings on the supposed anomalies in PhilHealth and will the guilty get their comeuppance? Here are the stories making the headlines on ANC today:

Suspended

The Senate ended hearings on alleged anomalies in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) with Senate President Tito Sotto saying they are done with "carousel of lies." The Ombudsman ordered the suspension of top officials of the agency.

Plan 5M

Sen. Ping Lacson claimed former Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo rewarded Health Sec. Francisco Duque with the top post in the Department of Health after PhilHealth's Plan 5 Million supposedly helped Arroyo win the 2004 elections. Sen. Grace Poe said that that opened old wounds of the failed presidential bid of Poe's father Fernando Poe Jr.

Common curfew

Metro Manila is back to general community quarantine after giving medical workers a "breather." But was that enough for tired frontliners? The GCQ allowed more movement and with it some volume of vehicles on major thoroughfares. Metro mayors also agreed on a common curfew.

Running low on vitamins

COVID-19 cases in the country are still rising with the number surpassing 170,000. Vitamins are flying off the shelves of pharmacies. Meanwhile, Avigan clinical trials in the Philippines have started.

Hot dish

During this pandemic, ANCX food editor Nana Ozaeta realizes that it may no longer be about looking for “the best of the best” or the most Instagram-worthy dishes out there, but choosing comforting food that the whole family can enjoy.