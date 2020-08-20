Solon seeks hair product distributor ban for listing Manila as China province

A Chinese hair product distributed by Binondo-based Elegant Fumes Beauty Products labeled Manila as a “province of the People’s Republic of China.” PBA Party-list Rep. Jericho Nograles

MANILA - A lawmaker on Thursday said the manufacturer of a hair product should be investigated and blacklisted for mislabeling Manila as a province of China.

Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Party-list Rep. Jericho Nograles said lawmakers should penalize mislabeling on consumer products.

“It is hard to dismiss this insult as a simple error. The label clearly shows Manila, as a province of China. This incident must be investigated at the very least, and the manufacturer and importer should be blacklisted, as soon as legally permitted," he said in a statement.

Nograles said he had asked the trade department and Food and Drug Administration to investigate a Chinese hair care product that labeled its address in Binondo, Manila as a “province of the People’s Republic of China.”

Ashley Shine Keratin Treatment Deep Repair is distributed by Binondo-based Elegant Fumes Beauty Products which is owned by a Chinese national, according to Nograles.

“Any act to undermine our sovereignty must be taken seriously. It is in this light that we respectfully ask your Office to immediately investigate this detestable and repulsive offense against our nation, and, if legally justified, prohibit the continued distribution of these products in our country,” he said.

The product was first manufactured in 2018 and remains to be distributed nationwide, Nograles said.

“Succeeding batches of this product already omitted the declaration, but the offense remains the same,” he said.

Earlier this year, the "Philippines province of China" geotag earned public ire after it trended on social media.

Malacañang brushed off the false location tag.

In 2018, banners with the words "Welcome to the Philippines, Province of China" were hung on several pedestrian overpasses in Manila.