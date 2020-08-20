Sitio in Cebu City to be placed under state of calamity after overflowing river damages houses

The barangay hopes to use calamity fund to help rebuild houses destroyed by flood in Sitio Manugoksok in Barangay Bonbon, Cebu City. Annie Perez, ABS-CBN News

CEBU CITY - A sitio in Cebu City will be declared under a state of calamity after strong winds, rains and flood damaged some houses on Tuesday.

About 18 houses in Sitio Manugoksok, Barangay Bonbon were affected by the flood after a nearby river overflowed, said Brgy. Captain Eduardo Gabriano.

Two houses were totally wrecked.

There are no casualties reported.

The rains and wind were effects of the prevailing Low Pressure Area and southwest monsoon in the region.

Gabriano said he will place Sitio Manugoksok under a state of calamity "so we can use the funds to buy materials for the rebuilding of the houses.”

But Gabriano also sought help from government officials and other stakeholders for the construction of a riprap along Manugoksok river.

Residents continue to worry for their safety because rains continue to persist in Cebu.

“I didn’t have any sleep because the river might overflow again,” said Elpedio Tante.

The barangay is deploying public safety officers in the area to monitor the water level.