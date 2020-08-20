Manila mayor decries disrespect of Philippine sovereignty after 'China province' label

Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso, during a flag-raising ceremony at the Bonifacio Monument on July 29, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

Moreno to seek deportation of 2 Chinese who partly own firm making beauty product marked with "Manila Province, P.R. China" address

MANILA - The mayor of the Philippines' capital city of Manila will not allow foreign superpowers to disrespect the country's sovereignty after a beauty product firm in the locality partly owned by Chinese nationals were found to be using "Manila Province, P.R. China" as its business address on Thursday.

Recalling what he saw in the news during his younger years in the 1990s about Filipino fishermen being driven away by other nationals while fishing in waters off Zambales province, north of Manila, Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso said the same situation will not be replicated.

"Hindi ko papayagan itong unti-unti na namang pamamaraan ng isang bansa, na para bang inaangkin ang malayang bansa, o ang lungsod ng Maynila," Domagoso said.

(I will not allow this action by one country to, little by little, claim our free nation, or the city of Manila.)

Local authorities shuttered two establishments in Manila's Binondo district, known to be home of the Filipino-Chinese community, and another at a Divisoria mall, also in the city, for selling beauty products that tagged the Philippine capital as a province of China.

The information was bared earlier in the day by a lawmaker, identifying one distributor as Elegant Fumes Beauty Products.

Mislabeling the Philippines as a province of China has surfaced in the country in quite a few occasions under the current administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, whose foreign policy shifted towards establishing friendlier relations with Beijing despite the latter's aggressive assertion of its claims in the South China Sea.

Duterte himself had presented the option of the Philippines becoming a province of China, or be a territory of the United States, the country's former colonizer, if the country cannot fight its own battles and therefore, has no business being a republic.

China disregards the Philippines' maritime entitlements in the South China Sea as ruled by an international arbitration court in 2016. Prior to the issuance of the landmark award, Beijing started to build artificial islands on some features in the sea and fortified those with military installations, and was driving away Filipino fishermen, including in the Scarborough Shoal which is more than 120 nautical miles from the coasts of Zambales.

Aside from the Philippines and China, other claimants in the South China Sea are Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan.

Domagoso said he does not want the people of Manila to experience what Filipino fishermen went through in the disputed waters.

"Hindi natin hahayaan ang mga superpower na 'yan na para bang tayo’y pinipitik-pitik na lang sa mata, at binabalewala nila ang soberenhiya ng ating bansa, at dito pa gagawın sa Maynila," he said.

(We will not allow these superpowers to bully us and disregard our country's sovereignty, doing it even here in Manila.)

"Hindi namin papayagan itong mga indibidwal na ito na parang bang sinasampal-sampal na lang tayo sa mukha natin, at sa harapan natin."

(We will not allow these individuals to freely slap our faces, right in front among ourselves.)

Domagoso regards the beauty manufacturing and distribution company's "misrepresentation" over its erroneous address as more than just a business regulations violation.

"Higit sa lahat, ang Binondo ay bahagi ng Maynila, at ang Maynila ay Pilipinas. Ang Maynila ang kapitolyo ng bansa. Hindi ito probinsiya ng China. At ni minsan, hindi ito naging bahagi ng China, sa anumang lathalain o kasaysayang natiala sa panahon natin at sa panahon ng mga ninuno natin," he said.

"More importantly, Binondo is part of Manila, and Manila is in the Philippines. Manila is the capital of the country. This is not a province of China. And not once did it become part of China, even in any document or in recorded history during our time and in our ancestors' time.)

That is why the mislabeling is unacceptable to him, as a Filipino and and as native of Manila, Domagoso said.

Aside from the closure of the establishments, the five owners - two Chinese and three Filipino nationals - of the firm will no longer be allowed to do business in the city, said Domagoso, noting as well that it was found to have no license from the country's Food and Drugs Administration.

He will write the Bureau of Immigration to request for the deportation of the two Chinese nationals, he added.

The mayor did not mention the whereabouts of the five individuals.

He warned patrons of Elegant Fumes Beauty Products about the danger of using its items which, according to him, must not have gone through regulatory checks, as well as online stores, that they "might be facing legal problems" if they continue to sell the firm's products.

Domagoso said he recognizes and respects the contribution of the Filipino-Chinese in Manila, especially those who were hailed as national heroes and those who have established legitimate businesses.

He also clarified that Manila is open to foreign nationals who intend to set up businesses.

But he tells them, "when you’re in Manila, you follow our laws."