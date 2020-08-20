'Kalokohan': Palace brushes off mislabeling of Manila as Chinese province on beauty product

A Chinese hair product distributed by Binondo-based Elegant Fumes Beauty Products labeled Manila as a “province of the People’s Republic of China.” PBA Party-list Rep. Jericho Nograles

MANILA-- Malacañang brushed off on Thursday the mislabeling of the Philippine capital as a Chinese province on a beauty product, after a lawmaker sought to blacklist the maker.

Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Party-list Rep. Jericho Nograles said a Chinese hair care product that labeled its address in Binondo, Manila as a “province of the People’s Republic of China" should be investigated.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque however simply brushed off the mislabeling as he emphasized that no one would believe claims that the Philippines is a Chinese province.

"Sa akin, kalokohan lang iyan. Hindi dapat pinapansin iyan dahil wala naman maniniwala na tayo ay probinsya ng Tsina," Roque said, noting that "we are proud to be Filipinos."

(That's foolishness. You shouldn't pay attention to that because no one will believe that we are a province of China.)

The product, Ashley Shine Keratin Treatment Deep Repair, is distributed by Binondo-based Elegant Fumes Beauty Products which is owned by a Chinese national.

As to the call of Nograles to blacklist the product, Roque said the Palace would leave it to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to decide.

"Let's allow the FDA to exercise their exclusive jurisdiction pagdating sa bagay na iyan (when it comes to that matter)," he said.

Filipinos have previously called out incidents linking or identifying the Philippines as a province of China.

The Philippines has fostered warmer ties with economic superpower China since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office four years ago.

In 2018, "Welcome to the Philippines, Province of China" banners were displayed in parts of the capital.

Earlier this year, netizens also called out the "Philippines province of China" geotag after it trended on social media.

Malacañang, however, has repeatedly brushed off such incidents.