IATF releases guidelines for vaccine clinical trials in PH

MANILA - The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases on Thursday released guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials in the Philippines.

IATF approved Resolution No. 65, which approved the recommendations of the sub-Technical Working Group on Vaccine Development.

According to the resolution, all applications for clinical trials should first be submitted to the Vaccine Expert Panel, which will then be reviewed by the designated Ethics Board before it is submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for review and approval.

Zoning guidelines for clinical trials will be issued "to avoid competition for sites".

Local government units should also prioritize the solidarity trials by the World Health Organization over independent trials.

All ethical guidelines for the clinical trials as well as the compensation for participants will be reviewed by the Philippine Health Research Ethics Board (PHREB). This will be applicable for both the WHO solidarity trial and independent clinical trials.

The Department of Science and Technology said clinical trials in the Philippines for various COVID-19 vaccines will most likely start in the 4th quarter of 2020, while the distribution of approved vaccines to the public won’t start until the the 2nd quarter of next year.

Government earlier said the Philippines and Russia would run simultaneous Phase 3 clinical trials for the drug.