HK vessel to compensate families of missing Pinoys after Mindoro sea collision

MANILA — The Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship that figured in a collision with a Philippine fishing boat last June off the waters of Mindoro has agreed to settle with families of the 14 fishermen and passengers who went missing after the crash.

In a press conference Thursday, Philippine Coast Guard Commandant Admiral George Ursabia Jr. revealed that HK-flagged Vienna Wood has agreed to pay P1 million each to families of the 12 fishermen and 2 passengers of FV Liberty 5.

Meanwhile, Irma Fishing and Trading Corporation, owner of Liberty 5, will also receive P40 million as payment for the damaged fishing boat.

Liberty 5 was on its way to the Navotas fish port, while MV Vienna Wood was bound for Australia from Subic, Zambales when they collided in the waters off Occidental Mindoro on June 28.

Not one of the 14 Filipinos were found until rescuers ended their search and retrieval operations last July.

The Philippine Coast Guard last July 6 filed cases of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide and damage to property against the shipping firm and officials of MV Vienna Wood before the Occidental Mindoro Prosecutor’s Office, said spokesman Commodore Armand Balilo.