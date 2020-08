Carpio Morales delivers her speech during the graduation of the University of the Philippines (UP) Economics Graduation rites held at the UP Theater in Diliman Quezon City on June 28, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Office of the Ombudsman barred its former head Conchita Carpio Morales from entering its compound on Thursday, she said.

Morales, 79, said she felt “very sad” that she was not allowed to visit her former staff.

There were no other immediate information about the incident.

Morales, an outspoken critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, finished her 7-year term as head of the anti-corruption watchdog in 2018.

More details to follow.

With a report from Henry Omaga Diaz, ABS-CBN News