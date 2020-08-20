DFA thanks bicam for additional COVID-19 response funds

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday welcomed the bicameral conference committee’s approval of the Bayanihan to Recover as One bill which provides the agency with P820 million for its COVID-19 response fund.

In a virtual forum over OFWHelp, DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Sarah Arriola thanked Congress, saying the agency will use the fund to repatriate overseas Filipinos to the Philippines and give relief to distressed Filipinos abroad.

“We will use what we have to bring our people home and also to give relief. Malalagpasan natin ito. Kapit lang talaga,” Arriola said.

Philippine Embassy in Lebanon Charges d’affaires Ajeet Panemanglor assured the Filipino community in Lebanon that additional repatriation flights will be mounted, including one on August 28, due to high demand from Filipinos there following the devastating August 4 blasts.

He told Filipinos there to monitor the Embassy’s Facebook page for announcements and instructions on how to sign up for future repatriation flights.

“Iyong mga hindi makakasama dito sa upcoming flight sa 28th of August, hindi po dapat mag-alala kasi mayroon pa tayong susunod pa pong flight sa September,” Panemanglor said, adding that both documented and undocumented workers would be accommodated.

(Those who can't join the upcoming flight on the 28th of August, you shouldn't worry because we have another flight in September.)

Arriola vowed that the DFA will be sending relief packs for distressed Filipinos in Lebanon via the next repatriation flight that will leave Manila as a way to support the relief drive organized by the Filipino community there.

As of August 20, a total of 141,531 overseas Filipinos have been repatriated, according to Arriola. Of the number, 87,569 were land-based while 53,962 were sea-based workers.

The bicameral conference committee approved the Bayanihan to Recover as One (Bayanihan 2) bill on Thursday, said House Deputy Speaker LRay Villafuerte and Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon.

The bill sets aside P140 billion for the pandemic response and includes "allotments for various government programs to help our affected countrymen and sectors and an additional P25-billion standby appropriations," said Senate finance committee chair Sen. Sonny Angara.