14 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now at 9,973

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) climbed to 9,973 on Thursday as 14 additional cases were reported, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Only 3,371, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 5,869 of those infected have recovered, while 733 have died.

The DFA reported 1 new recovery, and no new fatality on Thursday.

20 August 2020



With reports from only two countries in Asia and the Pacific and the Middle East, the DFA confirms 14 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new recovery, and no new fatalities today among Filipinos abroad. Meanwhile, no updates were received from the Americas and Europe. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fN2xu5tdyU — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) August 20, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 361 in the Asia Pacific, 501 in Europe, 2,351 in the Middle East and Africa, and 159 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 178,022 people. The tally includes 2,883 deaths, 114,114 recoveries and 61,025 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News