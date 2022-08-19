Customers dine outside of food establishments at the Araneta City in Quezon City on March 25, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Philippines on Friday confirmed 3,748 new COVID-19 cases, raising the number of active infections to 37,225.

Of the fresh infections, 1,114 were from Metro Manila.

The nation's total confirmed coronavirus infections increased to 3,848,449, while some 3.749 million have recovered from the illness.

The Department of Health also reported 40 new deaths, raising the total number of people in the country who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 61,261.

This is the 7th straight day with a death toll of at least 40, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido.

The positivity rate from August 14 to 18 is at 16.3 percent. This is well over the World Health Organization's 5 percent limit that indicates the spread of the coronavirus is under control.

Over 72 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 17.3 million have received their booster shots.

