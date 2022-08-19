PH still 'far' from 23 million booster target: DOH

A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to residents in Makati City on Aug. 18, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Over 1.72 million people have so far received their first COVID-19 booster shots under the government's "PinasLakas" campaign, the Department of Health (DOH) said Friday.

The government launched the campaign on July 26, with hopes of administering 23 million shots by Oct. 8 or within the first 100 days of the Marcos administration.

"Unfortunately, malayo pa po ang ating accomplishments from our target," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing.

"Atin pong pinagiigting ang atin pong mga stratehiya para mas magpabakuna at mahikayat ang ating mga kababayan na ma-receive ang kanilang first booster shots."

Under the "PinasLakas" campaign, some 21,073 elderly or those belonging to A2 category have been inoculated.

Courtesy of DOH

Vergeire warned hospital admissions may rise by September or October if the country's booster uptake remains low.

"Kami po ay nanawagan na sana po makumbinsi namin kayo na ang mga bakuna nating ibinibigay ay ligtas, epektibo at makakatulong na proteksiyonan ang inyong sarili, ang inyong pamilya pati na rin po ang ating komunidad," she said.

To date, around 72.3 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated. Of the figure, a total of 17.3 million have received an additional dose, while 1.9 million have received a second booster.

The Philippines on Friday reported 3,748 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total confirmed coronavirus infections to 3,848,449.