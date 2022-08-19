People walk on a rainy Thursday afternoon in the Ortigas Business District on June 27, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Some areas in the Philippines may experience rainy weather during the opening of the first day of classes on Monday, August 22, according to data from state weather bureau PAGASA.

The rains, according to PAGASA, will be brought by southwest monsoon or habagat, which is being enhanced by the low-pressure area (LPA) east of Central Luzon.

The LPA will "pull" habagat beginning Sunday, August 21, and bring rains over southern Luzon and Visayas until Monday, August 22. Rainy Monday is also expected in the Visayas.

The weather agency, meanwhile, is not discounting the likelihood of the LPA developing into a tropical depression.

The LPA will nonetheless make a close approach to extreme northern Luzon by Tuesday or Wednesday next week, PAGASA said, and will leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Thursday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

On Saturday, areas in northern and Central Luzon as well as in Mindanao will experience thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.

By Sunday, rainy weather can be expected in Mimaropa and Visayas and parts of Calabarzon, Bicol, and Caraga, it also said, warning that floods and landslides may occur during periods of intense to torrential downpours.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

