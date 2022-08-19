New LPA forms east of Central Luzon

This PAGASA photo shows the location of the new LPA at 10 a.m. Friday

MANILA — A new low-pressure area (LPA) has formed over the Philippine Sea east of Luzon, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

At 10 a.m. Friday, it was located 1,210 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

The new LPA, however, is less likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours, PAGASA said.

It will slowly move northwestward over the Philippine Sea in the next few days and approach extreme northern Luzon by Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

Meanwhile, the LPA over the West Philippine Sea left the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday night.

It may dissipate within the day.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

—report from Ariel Rojas, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO