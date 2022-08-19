A child gets a blood test to check for dengue at the Potrero Super Health Center in Malabon City on July 15, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Majority of patients who contracted dengue in July have been hospitalized, the Department of Health (DOH) said Friday.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire urged the public to immediately seek medical assistance when experiencing symptoms of the mosquito-borne illness.

From July 3 to 30, the country tallied 23,414 dengue cases. Of the figure, 18,208 or 78 percent were hospitalized.

"Basta nakakaranas na tayo ng sintomas ng dengue katulad ng paglalagnat 2 araw o mahigit pa, agad-agad na tayong komunsulta sa ating health centers," she said in a press briefing.

"Libre po ang dengue test kits sa ating facilities para lang matiyak natin na wala tayong ganitong sakit."

The country's dengue cases so far this year have breached the 100,000 mark, according to data from DOH released Monday.

From Jan. 1 to July 30, the country logged 102,619 dengue cases, an increase of 131 percent from 44,361 cases in the same period last year.

Most dengue cases were reported from Central Luzon (18,664 or 18 percent), Central Visayas (10,034 or 10 percent), and the National Capital Region (8,870 or 9 percent).

In the past 4 weeks, 9 out of 17 regions have also exceeded the epidemic threshold, the DOH said.

Currently, fatalities associated with dengue stood at 368 or a 0.4 percent case fatality rate.

The DOH called on the public and local governments to follow the 4S strategy:

S - Search and destroy breeding places

S - Secure self-protection

S - Seek early medical consultation

S - Support fogging/spraying in hot spot areas

Vergeire said the agency is also reviewing different vaccines against dengue.

In 2017, the Philippines halted the use of Dengvaxia due to safety concerns. Its registration certificates have also been revoked by regulators.