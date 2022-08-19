DOH: COVID cases plateau except in Mindanao

Street vendors wash their pots and pans at a busy intersection in Binondo, Manila on July 21, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — All islands in the country show a plateauing case trend in terms of COVID-19 cases except for Mindanao, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

In a media forum Friday, DOH Officer-In-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said Mindanao is still showing “incremental” increases in the past days after logging around 400 COVID-19 cases per day.

The National Capital Region and Cordillera Administrative Region are currently at moderate risk after logging average daily attack rates (ADAR) of 8.83 and 8.54 per 100,000 population, respectively.

Only Eastern Visayas and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have ADARs that are less than 1.

Meanwhile, Calabarzon, Western Visayas, and SOCCSKSARGEN are nearing the moderate threshold for healthcare utilization with each reaching at least 40% utilization rates.

Vergeire also reported a decline in the national positivity rate, which now stand at 16.7% compared to 18.5% a week prior. But while cases see a slight decline, an uptrend in admissions remains evident.

“Nananatiling nakikita ang uptrend in national ICU admissions at severe and critical admissions," she said. "Halos doble na po ito ng admissions observed in early July 2022. Gayunpaman, nananatiling mas mababa sa 1,000 cases ang severe and critical na kasalukuyang nasa 850 ng total COVID-19 admissions."

(We continue to see an uptrend in national ICU admissions, including severe and critical admissions. This is almost double the admissions observed in early July 2022. Nonetheless, this is still lower than 1,000 cases, as the number of severe and critical COVID cases stands at 850.)

The health official added that an increase in COVID-19 deaths has also been observed.

Vergeire explains that in June, deaths average one per day. This increased to eight deaths per day in July and nine deaths per day in August.

“Upon analyzing from July 1 to August 14, we found that 63% of deaths were those who were not vaccinated.”

The agency continues to remind the public to get themselves vaccinated especially now that face-to-face classes are set to commence next week.

As of August 18, almost 72.3 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated. Of this, 17.3 million have received the first booster. 9.8 million adolescents and 4.5 million children aged 5-11 have also been given the primary series.

Under the "PinasLakas Campaign," the government targets to vaccinate 1.07 million senior citizens. Of this, 21,073 have received the jabs. Over 1.7 million have received booster shots out of the 23 million target.

