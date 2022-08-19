DepEd eyes 'vaccination counselling' for parents, students

ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Friday said it is beefing up efforts to convince parents and students to take the COVID-19 vaccine as the country resumes face-to-face classes amid the pandemic.

“Nakikipag-ugnayan na kami sa Department of Health… ang aming pag-uusap ay magkakaroon po ng vaccination counselling sa ating mga magulang para kumbinsihin sila na magpa-bakuna, hindi lamang po ang mga magulang kundi po pati ang kanilang mga anak," said Education Undersecretary Epimaco Densing.

"At kung meron pong sapat na numero na mga estudyante, mga magulang, magkakaroon po tayo ng vaccination site doon sa mga eskwelahan na yun,” Densing said.

Densing reported that at least 37,000 teachers, out of the 883,000 teachers in the country, are not yet fully vaccinated.



Of this number, 20,000 are scheduled for full vaccination, while 17,000 teachers continue to refuse to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte assured the public of the DepEd’s readiness to receive students back to school.



"As part of the transition to in-person classes, blended learning shall still be implemented and we are continuing to study the implementation of blended learning as a permanent mode of instruction for basic education," Duterte said during the hearing.



Students who would experience COVID-19 symptoms or will contract the virus will be allowed to participate in classes virtually.



Teachers who would be infected of the virus can avail of the COVID leave and they also have free COVID tests from the local government, Densing said.



