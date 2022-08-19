MANILA — The Commission on Audit said the Commission on Elections has unliquidated cash advances amounting to P671.473 million and additional cash advances totaling P90.5 million despite the non-liquidation of previous cash advances made.

In the 2021 audit on the Comelec, state auditors noted that the reliability of the balance of the advances account as of November 2021 totaling P505.280 million could not be ascertained because of the unliquidated cash advances.

The P671.473 million cash advances were further broken down into P178.695 million given to officers and employees and P492.777 million given to special disbursing officers.

"A cash advance shall be reported on and liquidated as soon as the purpose for which it was given has been served," the audit team said.

Part of the P90.5 million cash advances despite the non-settlement of previous cash advances was given to the commissioners' office amounting to P437,691 and regional election directors totaling P1.565 million.

The audit team recommended its prior years' recommendations such as issuing letters to concerned individuals for the immediate liquidation of their outstanding cash advances, as well as instituting actions such as withholding salary for those who fail to liquidate their cash advances.

The Comelec management told the audit team that it issued demand letters to all administrative officers nationwide on April 11, 2022, directing them to immediately submit their liquidation reports.

