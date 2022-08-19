Church group appeals to gov't to unfreeze bank accounts

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Rural Missionaries of the Philippines (RMP) is asking government to unfreeze its bank accounts so it can continue serving the poor.

Members of the church-based group were recently indicted for alleged terrorist financing.

The RMP, however, has denied this. They also condemned the attempts to red-tag them, saying these actions put their members at risk.

“Masyadong mahirap sa isipin na tayo tumutulong, nire-red tag,” said Sr. Edith Eslopor of the RMP’s leadership team.

(It's painful to think that we are being red-tagged while we help other people. )

“Pero hindi ibig sabihin na pag may gumagawa ng pagsisira sa misyon namin, mag-stop na tayo. Tuloy pa rin ang pagtulong sa kapwa,” she added.

(But just because someone is attacking our mission doesn't mean we will stop. We will still continue helping our fellowmen.)

--ANC, 19 August 2022