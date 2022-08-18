Brothers linked to alleged online scam arrested in Pasig

Two siblings allegedly running an online scam were arrested in an entrapment operation by the Eastern District Anti-Cybercrime Group on Thursday in Brgy. Sagad in Pasig City.

Authorities conducted the operation past 4 p.m. after a complainant claimed that the suspects sold her a “used and defective video card” worth P4,500.

According to the victim’s report, after she received the item she immediately tried to reach out to the seller but was alarmed when she saw that he blocked her from their FB Marketplace conversation.

On Wednesday, August 18, the victim called the seller on his Messenger account where he insisted the item was “new and in good condition.”

After the call, however, the victim said the suspect blocked her from their conversations prompting her to report the incident to the EDACT.

Confiscated from the suspect were two cellphones and four SIM cards.

Following the arrest, the brothers were brought to the Eastern District Anti Cybercrime headquarters.

The suspects will be facing several complaints including violation of the Consumer Act, complaint for estafa and for violation of the Cybercrime Prevention Act.