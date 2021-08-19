A man pulls a girl past a wall to get inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021.Reuters/Stringer

Britain is unable to evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday when asked about footage which showed a young child being handed over a wall to Western soldiers at Kabul airport.

The footage, which Reuters was unable to immediately verify, showed a small girl being handed over a wall to British and U.S. soldiers at Kabul airport.

Wallace said the child was passed over the wall as her family was being taken out.

"We can't just take a minor on their own," Wallace told Sky News when asked about the footage. "You will find as you see in the footage I think you're showing now, the child was taken- that will be because the family will be taken as well."

"It will be the challenge trying to make it through that crowd," Wallace said. "We are finding other ways of dealing with that but that is what's happening."

Wallace said British soldiers at the airport were facing a difficult situation given the desperation of some Afghans to leave.

"It is very, very difficult for those soldiers as you've seen in your own footage, dealing with some desperate, desperate people, many of whom are just wanting to leave the country," Wallace said.

The takeover of the Taliban has triggered a panicked exodus out of Afghanistan, with locals scrambling to the airport, some even hitching a ride on US military planes only to fall to their death after takeoff.