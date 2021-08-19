MANILA - The tropical depression east of Luzon entered the Philippine area of responsibility Thursday morning, the state weather bureau said.

The country's ninth storm this year was assigned the local name "Isang" and was last estimated 1,630 kilometers east of Central Luzon, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

It was moving northwest at 15 km per hour, with maximum winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph, according to PAGASA.

The storm is forecast to "remain far from the Philippine archipelago" and is unlikely to directly affect the country as it heads north, PAGASA said.

"This weather system will likely remain a weak tropical depression and may degenerate into a low pressure area by Monday, possibly earlier," it added.

