The facade of the PhilHealth head office in Pasig City on September 5, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) on Thursday announced that patients isolated at home can now be covered by the state health insurer's COVID-19 packages.

In a circular dated last Aug. 17 signed by PhilHealth President and CEO Dante Gierran, the state health insurer said the COVID-19 Home Isolation Benefit Package (CHIBP) will be an option for patients who "meet the social and clinical criteria" for home quarantine, and don't want to stay in a community isolation unit (CIU) or facility, and can receive health support directly from their houses.

"This PhilHealth circular shall apply to all claims for home isolation services filled by accredited PhilHealth isolation facilities, infirmaries, hospitals and Konsulta providers who have accomplished the necessary documentary requirements to provide the CHIBP," the state insurer said.

According to PhilHealth, only accredited facilities in areas identified as high-risk for coronavirus by the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 (IATF) can apply for re-accreditation as CHIBP provider until December this year.

Patients who will be provided with CHIBP should also be living in areas identified as high-risk by the IATF.

CIUs, hospitals, infirmaries, and Konsulta providers can be authorized to provide CHIBP. PhilHealth said interested accredited facilities should submit the following additional requirements:

Completely-filled out CHIBP Assessment Tool and letter of intent

Signed Performance Commitment as CHIBP provider

Service Delivery Support and/or authorization letter

According to the state insurer, CHIBP will include all identified services needed to treat confirmed COVID-19 cases, whether asymptomatic or mild infections, needing isolation.

"Testing and inpatient services for COVID-19 patients shall be covered by other applicable COVID-19 rates," it said.

All Filipinos registered under the National Health Insurance Program are eligible to avail the benefit package. Those who are not yet registered can still apply for the CHIBP, provided they submit an accomplished PhilHealth Member Registration Form for the PIN issuance upon availing of the package.

Only beneficiaries who passed the clinical and social criteria will be able to avail the CHIBP. They will be assessed by the Barangay Health Emergency Response Team, PhilHealth said.

Eligible patients can check the PhilHealth website for the list of CHIBP providers. Their claims for the benefit package should be submitted electronically with complete requirements, according to the state insurer, since direct filing of claims are not allowed.

Claims will be processed within 60 days of receipt by PhilHealth. Those with incomplete requirements will be denied but can apply for motion for reconsideration.

In case COVID patients with CHIBP gets worse, they can be referred to a higher-level facility. Violations of the circular will be dealt with accordingly, PhilHealth said.

The circular will take effect 15 days after its publication.

- with reports from John Gabriel Agcaoili and Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

