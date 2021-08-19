Manila PIO/Handout

MANILA— Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna has been discharged from hospital after a bout with COVID-19, the Manila Public Information Office said Thursday.

Before boarding her vehicle, Lacuna was seen taking pictures while holding a certification from the Sta. Ana Hospital that reads: "I am a COVID-19 survivor."

"Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna is discharged today from the Sta. Ana Hospital," the PIO said in a statement.

Lacuna tested positive for COVID-19 on August 8 and was confined for about 10 days.

The Manila PIO has yet to clarify if Lacuna has tested negative for the disease or if she needs to continue recuperating as an outpatient.

Under the Department of Health's guidelines a COVID-19 patient is tagged as recovered is he or she does not exhibit symptoms of the disease for 14 days.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, who also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, remains confined at the Sta. Ana Hospital.

"He is feeling much better from yesterday's complaints of body pains," Sta. Ana hospital director Dr. Grace Padilla said in a statement.

"He has minimal coughing and not febrile... All throughout the day, his vital signs remained stable," she said.

Both Domagoso and Lacuna are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Lacuna, a doctor, was the first Manila resident who received the COVID-19 vaccine in March. Domagoso was inoculated against the virus in April.

