MANILA – State auditors should be lauded instead of scolded for doing their jobs, the former head of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines said, after President Rodrigo Duterte hit the Commission on Audit for its recent reports flagging alleged fund mismanagement in some government agencies.

“It is very difficult for them as a matter of fact. We hear reports that one of the auditors died because of stress. So these are the unsung heroes, and deserve all the support from the citizenry and all officials of government,” Atty. Domingo Cayosa said.

“What they should be given is affirmation, encouragement, and support from everyone especially those in power and in government. Because, you know, COA should be a natural ally for those who do not wish corruption, inefficiency, or wastage to happen in government,” he added.

The IBP has released a statement saying that COA's reports, which are "based on the government's own records or the lack of it," bear no malice.

Cayosa’s comments come after Health Secretary Francisco Duque III also criticized the COA over its recent report that found alleged deficiencies in the Department of Health's (DOH) spending of P67 billion in COVID-19 funds.

An emotional Duque, in a House hearing, said the COA report supposedly besmirched his agency's reputation.

Duterte drew flak recently for telling the COA to stop publishing reports and flagging government offices.

--ANC, 19 August 2021