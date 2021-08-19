Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Pinuna sa Senado ang desisyon ng Department of Health (DOH) na ilipat sa Procurement Service office ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM) ang P42 bilyon ng kanilang pondo.

Paliwanag ng DOH, hiningi nila ang tulong ng DBM sa pagbili ng ilang supply para sa pandemya tulad ng mga face mask at face shield.

"PS-DBM has a surplus of these PPEs in their online store… Nag-request kami for them to procure for us," ani DOH Undersecretary Carol Taiño

Ngunit puna ng ilang senador, walang memorandum of agreement na pinirmahan ang dalawang ahensiya at tila overpriced pa ang mga nabiling materyales dahil ang mga biniling face mask ay nagkakahalaga ng P27 kada piraso habang ang halaga naman ng bawat face shield ay aabot sa P122.

"Sobra naman 'atang specialized nitong binili niyo na napakamamahal, saksakan naman 'ata ng overpriced," pagtataka ni Sen. Imee Marcos.

Giit ng DOH, hindi naman daw overpriced ang mga nabiling gamit at hindi naman mandatory ang memorandum of agreement sa pagitan ng 2 ahensiya kung ang bibilhin ay mga "common use items" o mga supply na ginagamit sa pang-araw-araw na operasyon ng gobyerno.

"At that time, SRP's for these items were not yet valid. We were looking at reasonable price existing at that time," ani DOH Director Paul Guimbarda.

Ngunit kinontra ito ni COA Chairman Michael Aguinaldo.

"The purpose of the MOA is not just to document the money transfer but also to impose obligations on the entity to whom the money is being transferred," aniya.

Ayon sa DBM, ang nangasiwa ng paglipat at paggastos ng P42 billion mula sa DOH ay si Lloyd Christopher Lao, dating Budget Undersecretary na nag-resign na noong Hunyo para makapag-apply bilang Deputy Ombudsman.

"We questioned whether the amount for PPEs were defensible because some people from private sector said it was expensive. He said there were limited items in the local market, the amount was defensible," ani DBM OIC Tina Canda.

Sinubukan ng ABS-CBN News na hingin ang panig ni Lao, ngunit hindi pa siya tumutugon sa mga mensahe.

Ayon kay Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, ipatatawag ng Senate blue ribbon committee si Lao upang ipaliwanag kung bakit ang PS-DBM ang gumastos sa P42 billion na nakalaan sa DOH.

Ayon din sa Makabayan bloc, ipatatawag si Lao ng Kamara.

—Ulat ni Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News