Ex-Cebu solon Pablo Garcia passes away

MANILA (UPDATE) - Former Cebu Rep. Pablo Garcia, father of Cebu 3rd District Rep. Pablo John Garcia and Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, has passed away, House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said Thursday.

He was 95.

Garcia was a "devoted public servant who dedicated two-thirds of his life to public service," Velasco said.

The lawmaker represented the third district of Cebu from 1987 to 1995, and 2007 to 2013. He served as Cebu governor from 1995 to 2004.

"Cebu and the entire nation lost an exceptional public servant admired for his diligence, intelligence and integrity," Velasco said in a statement.



"He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him and working with him. We extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to his bereaved family."

Garcia was a bar topnotcher in the 1951 Bar Examinations, placing third. He was a known trial lawyer, law professor and respected constitutionalist.

His family said wake and interment services will be limited to immediate family members due to the province's modified enhanced community quarantine status.

"Further announcements on necrological services shall be made as soon as quarantine restrictions ease," the Garcia family said in a statement.

Garcia is survived by his children, Gwendolyn, Deirdra, Winston, Byron, Farla and Pablo John, as well as 27 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

-- with report from DX Lapid