From Michael Cinco's Facebook page

MANILA— DUMPER PTDA party-list Rep. Claudine Diana Bautista on Thursday broke her silence over the social media storm generated by her recent wedding, which has drawn public ire for its luxury in the middle of a pandemic that has crippled millions, including her constituents.

Bautista said she wants to move past the issue and focus on pressing matters—the pandemic and serving her constituents better.

“I will no longer indulge in the statements by people of influence against me as I will leave it up to my legal team to address this," Bautista, who represents public transport drivers, said in a statement.

Addressing her critics, Bautista maintained that the plight of the sector she represents has not been lost on her.

Bautista then talked about what she has done.

”I assure everyone that we have never taken our eyes off of these concerns. People have been questioning my public service record when in reality, during the pandemic, we were able to help vaccinate 18,000 PUV drivers, we provided assistance through DSWD, DOLE-TUPAD, and DOH all around the country, we advocated for the immediate release of financial assistance for PUV drivers by filing a House Resolution and worked to ensure that the deadline for consolidation of PUVs is extended," she said.

“To address the effects of the pandemic, in my personal capacity, I also made sure that more than 1.1 million grocery packs, PPEs, free insurance policies, and relief assistance are distributed to affected PUV drivers and commuters. From my personal funds, I have donated P3 million to doctors and nurses to ensure that their tireless sacrifice is recognized," she added.

The representative of transportation sector workers at the House said she acknowledges public sentiments about her wedding. But she bewailed how her wedding has been turned into a "political spectacle."

“My husband has been planning this special day with me for years even before the pandemic, and it pains us to see how things after our wedding turned out. This was supposed to be the culminating event of a decades-long love story. My husband is a kind and loving person and all he wanted was to give me the wedding of my dreams. We both found many of the comments heartbreaking. This celebration of our love was a product of my husband’s hard work," she said.

Bautista maintained she and her husband had no intention of making their wedding a public affair but access was unintentionally given through the post of her wedding gown designer, Michael Cinco.

“He mistakenly posted about the private event. He has since, also apologized for bringing unwanted attention to an event that was supposed to be separate from my life as a public servant," Bautista said.

Earlier, her office released the following accomplishment report as she faced questions on what has she done for her constituents.

This is apparently the second wedding for the lawmaker. She first married her husband, businessman Jose Tracker Lim IV, in civil ceremonies presided by Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte on Feb. 20, 2021, according to a news report.

Bautista is the daughter of Hugpong ng Pagbabago president Davao Occidental Gov. Claude Bautista and niece of that province’s lone congressional representative, Lorna Bautista-Bandigan.

Her family is reportedly affluent and involved in rural banking and real estate, among other businesses. Lim’s family, on the other hand, reportedly owns Toyota Davao.

Bautista is a vice-chairperson of the House Committee on Transportation and a member of the Rules Committee as an assistant majority leader.

She is also a member of the Committees on Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Games and Amusements, Good Government and Public Accountability, Legislative Franchises and Sustainable Development Goals.

To date, the House website says she has principally authored 80 measures and co-authored 38 others.

Bautista was among those who voted to reject ABS-CBN’s bid for a fresh congressional franchise.

During the Congressional franchise hearings, she moved for an inquiry into the Lopez Group’s loans from the Development Bank of the Philippines.

She was also among those who grilled former ABS-CBN Chair Eugenio Gabby Lopez III on his dual American Filipino citizenship, which lawmakers cited as a reason to reject the franchise.

