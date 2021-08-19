Comelec sets longer registration hours starting Aug. 23

The Comelec office in Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday announced it would extend voter registration hours beginning August 23.

JUST IN: Comelec to extend voter registration hours beginning Aug. 23, Monday.



This is after the Comelec en banc rejected calls to extend the voter registration period after the Sept. 30 deadline. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/xtDmGkiMPW — J.E. Villaruel (@jauhnetienne) August 19, 2021

This after the Comelec en banc on Wednesday rejected calls from various lawmakers and sectors to extend the voter registration period, due to end Sept. 30, citing "operational concerns" and the tight timeline before the elections in May 2022.

As a compromise, Comelec would instead set longer registration hours, which would take effect on Aug. 23, Monday until the end of September.

New voter registration hours

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m to 7 p.m

Saturdays and holidays: 8 a.m to 5 p.m

Currently, voter registration in Comelec offices is set from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ.

Voter registration is currently suspended in areas under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and modified ECQ.

Despite the en banc's refusal to extend the registration period, several groups continue to appeal to Comelec to reconsider its ruling, saying many Filipinos cannot register due to current lockdowns.